Man due in court on charges relating to the discovery of  ‘£1.8m’ worth of suspected cocaine in Co Tyrone

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 08:26 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 18:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged to court after suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.8m was seized in Co Tyrone on Thursday (November 21).

The man, aged 38, was charged with possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and importing a controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates on Saturday (November 23). Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an earlier statement on Friday (November 22), police said detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating suspected criminal activity linked to the Irish National Liberation Army recovered a quantity of suspected class A drugs following a search of a vehicle in Omagh on Thursday, November 21.

A police image of items seized during the search. Photo: PSNIA police image of items seized during the search. Photo: PSNI
A police image of items seized during the search. Photo: PSNI

Detective Inspector Pyper said: “Officers conducted a search of a van in the Doogary Road area of Omagh on Thursday morning and recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £750,000.”

However, police say further examination revealed the quantity of drugs to be of a significantly higher value.

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DI Pyper continued: “We are committed protecting our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets.

"This demonstrates the PCTF’s commitment to tackling all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries. Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and we will continue to act on the information you provide us.”

Anyone with information about the use or supply of drugs is asked to contact police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice