Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 50-year-old man is due in court on Tuesday (June 18) on charges relating to a police search operation in Antrim and Derry/Londonderry the previous day.

He has been charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing an article with blade or point in public place, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, two counts of possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges are in relation to the recovery a suspected firearm and large quantity of suspected Class B drugs as part of Monday’s operation in which searches were conducted in the north west and in Antrim.