Man due in court on charges relating to the recovery of suspected firearm and drugs after Antrim and Londonderry searches
He has been charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing an article with blade or point in public place, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, two counts of possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to the recovery a suspected firearm and large quantity of suspected Class B drugs as part of Monday’s operation in which searches were conducted in the north west and in Antrim.
A 58-year-old man also arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.