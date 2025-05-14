A man (38) arrested by police in Newtownabbey following a vehicle stop on Wednesday (May 14) has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 27-year-old man arrested following the same vehicle stop has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The 38-year-old has been further charged with offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop at, remain and report an accident where damage was caused and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition in relation to a previous incident.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 15.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.