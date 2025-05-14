Man due in court on drug-related charges after Newtownabbey vehicle stop

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2025, 21:06 BST
A man (38) arrested by police in Newtownabbey following a vehicle stop on Wednesday (May 14) has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 27-year-old man arrested following the same vehicle stop has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Most Popular

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 38-year-old has been further charged with offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop at, remain and report an accident where damage was caused and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition in relation to a previous incident.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 15.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice