Man due in court on drugs charges following searches in Dungannon
He is expected to appear before the town’s magistrates’ court on Friday.
As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A 38-year-old woman, also arrested, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
PSNISergeant McDonald said: “The arrests followed the stop and search of a vehicle in the Ballynakilly Road area of Dungannon followed by a further search of a property in Cookstown Road, Dungannon when a substantial amount of suspected class B controlled drug and approximately £9,000 in cash was seized.
“This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Mid Ulster safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets.”
Anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is advised to contact police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.