Police have charged a 34-year-old man with possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply following a stop and search of a vehicle in Dungannon on Wednesday, November 22.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He is expected to appear before the town’s magistrates’ court on Friday.

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 38-year-old woman, also arrested, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police have charged a 34-year-old man with possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply following a stop and search of a vehicle in Dungannon. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).

PSNISergeant McDonald said: “The arrests followed the stop and search of a vehicle in the Ballynakilly Road area of Dungannon followed by a further search of a property in Cookstown Road, Dungannon when a substantial amount of suspected class B controlled drug and approximately £9,000 in cash was seized.

“This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Mid Ulster safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets.”