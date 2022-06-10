Man due in court on suspected online offences

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed this morning (Friday, June 10) that the 28-year-old has been charged after an investigation by the Serious Crime Branch into suspected online offences.

As well as being charged with a number of computer misuse offences and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order, the man also faces a number of connected charges.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court today.