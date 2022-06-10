Loading...

Man due in court on suspected online offences

A man has been charged with computer misuse offences and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 10th June 2022, 8:56 am

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed this morning (Friday, June 10) that the 28-year-old has been charged after an investigation by the Serious Crime Branch into suspected online offences.

As well as being charged with a number of computer misuse offences and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order, the man also faces a number of connected charges.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court today.

The police spokesperson said that, as is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Read More

Read More
Fuel costs: NI’s most expensive and cheapest petrol and diesel prices