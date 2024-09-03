Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Larne investigating reports of criminal damage to a number of cars have charged a man.

The 25-year-old man was arrested by police probing incidents that occurred in the Victoria Road/Curran Road areas of the town on Monday, September 2.

The PSNI yesterday confirmed they have charged the man with a number of offences, including 14 counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.

He is due to appear at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 4. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.