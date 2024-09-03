Man due in court over criminal damage in Larne

By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:11 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 16:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Larne investigating reports of criminal damage to a number of cars have charged a man.

The 25-year-old man was arrested by police probing incidents that occurred in the Victoria Road/Curran Road areas of the town on Monday, September 2.

The PSNI yesterday confirmed they have charged the man with a number of offences, including 14 counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.

He is due to appear at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 4. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.