Man due in Lisburn Court on drugs allegations

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a 32-year-old man with a number of offences to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Friday (October 14).

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 8:15pm

Police say the man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.Meanwhile, a second man aged 44 has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI update followed searches across five areas of Northern Ireland on Wednesday as part of a proactive operation led by the Organised Crime Branch.

