Man due to appear in court following stabbing in Portglenone

Detectives have charged a 58-year-old man to court following a report of a stabbing in Portglenone on Friday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2024, 10:25 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 20:29 BST
He has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 29.

Police said that as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Detectives have charged a 58-year-old man to court following a report of a stabbing in Portglenone on Friday, April 26. Picture: Pacemaker

Officers were told of the incident in the West Road area shortly before 10am on Friday, April 26.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man with stab wounds to his neck and leg.

He was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment for his injuries, which police said at this time are not believed to be life threatening.