He has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 29.

Police said that as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Detectives have charged a 58-year-old man to court following a report of a stabbing in Portglenone on Friday, April 26. Picture: Pacemaker

Officers were told of the incident in the West Road area shortly before 10am on Friday, April 26.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man with stab wounds to his neck and leg.