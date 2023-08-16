A man who had been "ejected" from a pub then had gone to a house he believed was associated with a member of door staff and made a threat to burn down the residential property.

Christopher McGregor (21), of Altmore Close in Antrim, pleaded guilty to making a threat to damage property in Antrim on June 11 this year.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor said a woman told police the defendant attended her address and "threatened to burn it down".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard McGregor had been "ejected" from a bar earlier where the woman's brother was a member of door staff. The prosecutor told the court it was understood McGregor believed that the member of door staff lived at the address he had gone to at around 2am.

A defence barrister said his client had taken a "large amount of alcohol". The lawyer said McGregor was "deeply apologetic for his actions" and the woman should not have had to put up with his "drunken ramblings".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious matter to threaten to burn someone's house down". He said it would have been of "great concern" to receive such a threat especially in the early hours "when people feel particularly vulnerable".