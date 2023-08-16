Register
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Man 'ejected' from pub then made threat to burn down home

A man who had been "ejected" from a pub then had gone to a house he believed was associated with a member of door staff and made a threat to burn down the residential property.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2023, 18:10 BST

Christopher McGregor (21), of Altmore Close in Antrim, pleaded guilty to making a threat to damage property in Antrim on June 11 this year.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said a woman told police the defendant attended her address and "threatened to burn it down".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard McGregor had been "ejected" from a bar earlier where the woman's brother was a member of door staff. The prosecutor told the court it was understood McGregor believed that the member of door staff lived at the address he had gone to at around 2am.

A defence barrister said his client had taken a "large amount of alcohol". The lawyer said McGregor was "deeply apologetic for his actions" and the woman should not have had to put up with his "drunken ramblings".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious matter to threaten to burn someone's house down". He said it would have been of "great concern" to receive such a threat especially in the early hours "when people feel particularly vulnerable".

The defendant was given a three months jail term.