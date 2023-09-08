Register
Man ends up in court after throwing urine at officers in Maghaberry Prison

A man who was serving a custodial sentence in Maghaberry Prison has been sentenced to six months in jail after throwing urine at prison officers on a number of occasions.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:47 BST
Jonathan Gerard Turley, 41, who is currently in Magilligan Prison after he was returned on licence, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 7 via videolink.

The court heard that the defendant faced three charges of assaulting a prison officer, as well as two further charges of common assault.

The Prosecution Service told the court that on July 14, 2022, October 24, 2022, November 3, 2022, September 18, 2022, and October 5, 2022 the defendant had thrown a liquid, said to be urine, over prison officers carrying out welfare checks in Maghaberry Prison.

A man has been sent to prison for six months after admitting throwing urine at prison offices in Maghaberry. Pic credit: GoogleA man has been sent to prison for six months after admitting throwing urine at prison offices in Maghaberry. Pic credit: Google
On one occasion the liquid was said to have gone over the face and into the mouth of the prison officer.

It was stated that the liquid was room temperature and was said to smell of urine.

During one of the incidents, a prison officer was carrying out a welfare check when the defendant kicked him and spat in his face. He was said to have become aggressive when the officer tried to close the door.

Defence stated that the defendant was “in the care and support unit, being treated in the psychiatric unit. He has now been returned on licence to Magilligan and he has settled into the establishment”.

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “These are disgusting offences.”

She imposed a custodial sentence of six months on each of the charges to run currently with each other, and with the licence currently being served.