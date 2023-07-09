A judge said courts "take seriously" disorderly behaviour in hospitals, as he jailed a man for three months.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where he sentenced Daryl Gracey (28), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, who admitted being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital on October 5 last year.

On the same day the defendant had punched a police officer in the face.

The court heard police had taken the defendant to Antrim Area Hospital where he had been "swearing loudly".

Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: Google

A defence solicitor said the defendant, who had 62 previous convictions, had been "going through the horrors" at the time due to addiction problems and also had "very severe mental health" issues.