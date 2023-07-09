Register
Man ends up in court for swearing loudly at Antrim Area Hospital

A judge said courts "take seriously" disorderly behaviour in hospitals, as he jailed a man for three months.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where he sentenced Daryl Gracey (28), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, who admitted being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital on October 5 last year.

On the same day the defendant had punched a police officer in the face.

The court heard police had taken the defendant to Antrim Area Hospital where he had been "swearing loudly".

Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: GoogleAntrim Area Hospital. Picture: Google
A defence solicitor said the defendant, who had 62 previous convictions, had been "going through the horrors" at the time due to addiction problems and also had "very severe mental health" issues.

Jailing the defendant, the judge said: "Disorderly behaviour in a hospital will always be treated seriously by the courts".