District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where he sentenced Daryl Gracey (28), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, who admitted being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital on October 5 last year.
On the same day the defendant had punched a police officer in the face.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court heard police had taken the defendant to Antrim Area Hospital where he had been "swearing loudly".
A defence solicitor said the defendant, who had 62 previous convictions, had been "going through the horrors" at the time due to addiction problems and also had "very severe mental health" issues.
Jailing the defendant, the judge said: "Disorderly behaviour in a hospital will always be treated seriously by the courts".