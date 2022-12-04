A man being questioned under 'terrorism' legislation escaped from police and made good his escape by sprinting out of the terminal at Belfast International Airport, a court has heard.

Details emerged as Tyler Johnston (23), with an address listed as Mount Vernon Park in Belfast, admitted charges of resisting police and a charge that he 'wilfully obstructed, or sought to frustrate, a search or examination, under or by virtue of Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000'.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday (December 1) that on February 12 this year, police had been speaking with the defendant about getting access to a mobile phone.

Advertisement

A prosecutor said the defendant had flown in from Amsterdam "and just prior to being stopped by police, police say Mr Johnston was observed passing items" to a woman who was travelling with him, which officers believed were "mobile phones".

Belfast International Airport. Picture: Google

Advertisement

The woman told police she had two phones belonging to the defendant.

The defendant failed to provide a phone PIN and he "became extremely agitated".

Advertisement

The court heard an officer took hold of his arm "but he broke free and sprinted out of the terminal building and ran off". The prosecutor added: "Officers gave chase but were unable to apprehend him at the time".

A defence barrister told the judge the situation was "probably not as sinister as you may have thought at first when you see the charge". He said "nothing came out of these examinations".

The defence lawyer added: "He was obstructive. He should have co-operated. When you run off like that you are actually more likely to come to harm because obviously they have to deal with you as a potential threat".

Advertisement