A man escaped injury after a petrol bomb attack on a first floor flat in Antrim on Friday morning (September 6).

Police are appealing for information about the incident which occurred in the Kilgreel Road area.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Sometime between midnight and 7:10am, it was reported that the outer window pane of a first floor flat living room window was damaged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101

"It is not believed that the bottle ignited during the incident, and has been taken away for further forensic examinations. A man in his 30s was inside the property, but was not injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 354 06/09/24.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.