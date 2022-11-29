A man was punched on the side of the face when he went to help his wife during an incident at McDonald's drive-thru in Cookstown, a court was told.

Darryl McCann (24) from Lisnastraine Park in Coalisland was ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service and placed on probation for 12 months.McCann was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the man he punched, and £150 each to two police officers he assaulted.

He admitted charges of assault, common assault and criminal damage.District Judge Peter Magill remarked at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 23) that when he heard the facts and looked at McCann's record he had considered sending him to jail.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 1.30am on August 7 this year police were called to a report of a man acting aggressively at McDonald's drive-thru on the Sweep Road.

Dungannon Courthouse.

McCann was shouting aggressively at the passenger seat window of a car and the injured party had got out to help his wife.Counsel said the injured party was struck to the right hand side of the face and fell.He said McCann gave police "the middle finger" and kicked the police vehicle causing damage to the reflective livery.

Continuing, the lawyer explained the defendant kicked out while being detained causing injuries to the wrists, arms and back of the police officers.During interview, McCann said he had been at a family party in a local hotel and could not remember the assaults.

