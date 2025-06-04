Man expected in court charged in connection with baseball bat assault at Maghera
Detectives investigating a serious assault involving a baseball bat in Maghera in the early hours of Monday have charged a man to court.
The man, aged 23, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 5.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.