Man expected in court charged in connection with baseball bat assault at Maghera

By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Detectives investigating a serious assault involving a baseball bat in Maghera in the early hours of Monday have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 23, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 5.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice