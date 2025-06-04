Detectives investigating a serious assault involving a baseball bat in Maghera in the early hours of Monday have charged a man to court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged 23, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 5.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.