A man who exposed his penis to neighbours during a disturbance, was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Nerijus Karazinas (43), of Union Street, Lurgan, admitted charges of intentionally exposing his genitals, making a threat to kill a man, and disorderly behaviour at Road Beg, Coalisland, on July 3 last.

Prosecuting counsel said at 9pm police received reports of a disturbance at a house in Coalisland and approached the defendant, who was in the garden at the rear of the property.

The lawyer said neighbours had asked the defendant to be quiet and he had exposed his penis and with a knife in his hand shouted “f*** you Irish b******s I’m from Lithuanian and I’ll kill you.”

Counsel said the defendant denied exposing his genitals but admitted shouting in the garden, however he changed his mind when he saw a recording of the incident taken by neighbours on mobile phones.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had taken too much alcohol and could not remember the incident. He had the knife in his hand as he was cooking at the time.

He explained that he has now taken himself away from Coalisland, so there would be no more contact with the neighbours.

The lawyer said Karazinas worked as a welder/fabricator but has been unable to work since a serious assault in 2021, however he had plans to get back into work.

