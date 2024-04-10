Man extradited from Poland on cannabis cultivation charges
and live on Freeview channel 276
The offences occurred in the Maghera, Coleraine and Kilrea areas in October 2019.
The suspect breached bail and failed to appear before Londonderry Crown Court in February 2022.
The man was initially arrested in Poland on March 6 this year, and on Wednesday completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.
He is due to appear before Bishop Street Courthouse on Thursday, April 11.
Sergeant Davey, from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit, said: “This demonstrates our continued and effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
"If you abscond while on bail then we will take all steps possible to locate you and have you brought before the courts here in Northern Ireland.”