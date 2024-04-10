Man extradited from Poland on cannabis cultivation charges

A 41-year-old-man has been extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland where he is wanted to stand trial in relation to a number of offences of cultivation of cannabis.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Apr 2024, 19:36 BST
The offences occurred in the Maghera, Coleraine and Kilrea areas in October 2019.

The suspect breached bail and failed to appear before Londonderry Crown Court in February 2022.

The man was initially arrested in Poland on March 6 this year, and on Wednesday completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

Bishop Street courthouse. Picture: GoogleBishop Street courthouse. Picture: Google
He is due to appear before Bishop Street Courthouse on Thursday, April 11.

Sergeant Davey, from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit, said: “This demonstrates our continued and effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"If you abscond while on bail then we will take all steps possible to locate you and have you brought before the courts here in Northern Ireland.”