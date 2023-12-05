Man extradited to Northern Ireland from Denmark over indecent assault in Co Armagh in 1970s
A 69-year-old man has been extradited to Northern Ireland from Denmark by officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit.
He is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for an indecent assault offence that occurred in the Portadown area in the 1970s.
The man is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
PSNI Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “We will continue to play our part in returning suspects to Northern Ireland and bringing them before the courts, and we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”