Man faces 14 charges, including attempted murder, arising out of tractor ramming

Detectives investigating an incident in which three police cars were damaged after being rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown have charged a man.

By Stanley Campbell
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 10:42 am

The 25-year-old man faces 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and other motoring-related offences on Saturday, September 24.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

