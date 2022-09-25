Man faces 14 charges, including attempted murder, arising out of tractor ramming
Detectives investigating an incident in which three police cars were damaged after being rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown have charged a man.
The 25-year-old man faces 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and other motoring-related offences on Saturday, September 24.
He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.