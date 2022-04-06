Man faces aircraft allegations

James Wood (42), of The Stables, Ballystrudder, is also alleged to have ‘failed to obey a lawful command which the pilot in command of an aircraft gave for the purpose of securing the safety of the aircraft and of persons or property carried in the aircraft, or the safety, efficiency or regularity of air navigation’.
The defendant is also alleged to have assaulted a male on the same date - March 13 this year.
No further details were given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where the case was adjourned to April 26.