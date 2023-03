Detectives have charged a 36-year-old man with drug offences after a property was searched in Tyrone yesterday.

Police say the search was carried out in the Legane Road area of Aughnacloy on Thursday.

The man has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 29.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

