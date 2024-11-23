Man faces two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child
Craig Cully, of Omerbane Road, is alleged to have committed offences between April 28 and May 1 in 2023 and also March 6 this year.
He appeared via video link, from prison, at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
He is also charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity on April 30 in 2023. He is also charged with possessing an indecent photo of a child and nine charges of making indecent photos of a child.
The defendant is also alleged to have resisted a police officer in the execution of her duty on June 19 this year.
During a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court - a prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and the defence had no contrary submissions.
No details regarding the background to the charges were outlined at Thursday's court.
District Judge Nigel Broderick sent the defendant, in custody, to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on December 16.