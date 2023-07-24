Register
Man facing deportation is jailed after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis in Portadown, Co Armagh

A Lithuanian national, who is facing deportation, has been jailed for one month after being found with drugs in Portadown, Co Armagh.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST

Jurij Andrejev, aged 43, from Jervis Street in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (July 21) charged with possession of a Class B drug.

Andrejev, who appeared via video link from Magilligan Prison, pleaded guilty to the single charge.

The court heard that on December 27 last year, police spotted the defendant in Bridge Street, Portadown. The Prosecutor said: “His behaviour was erratic and he was subsequently searched. During the search a small piece of paper containing herbal cannabis was located in the waist band of his tracksuit bottoms.”

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.
Andrejev’s solicitor said his client was being held in relation to deportation and it is highly likely that he will be deported.

“He has been unable to work for some time. He is HIV positive and Hepatitis C positive and has had issues with heroin. It was a very small amount of drugs found and it was an early guilty plea,” the solicitor added.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Given your current status I have no option but to certify this offence as so serious that there is only one penalty I can impose.”

Andrejev was given one month in prison for the charge of possession of cannabis. Furthermore, he was ordered to pay the £25 Offender Levy. District Judge Bernie Kelly also issued a destruction order for all drugs seized at the time of the offence.