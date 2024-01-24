The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

The officer was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, regarding 32-year-old Craig Atcheson with an address in the Newtownabbey area.

It is alleged that on dates between March and June in 2022 the defendant was concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

The officer said police were told the defendant would not be attending court as he has "moved" to England.

She said the accused claimed there was a "threat on his life" but police had no record of that on their system.