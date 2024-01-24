Man facing drugs charges claims there is a 'threat to his life'
A police officer told a court they were unable to verify a report from a man facing drugs charges that there is a threat to his life.
The officer was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, regarding 32-year-old Craig Atcheson with an address in the Newtownabbey area.
It is alleged that on dates between March and June in 2022 the defendant was concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.
The officer said police were told the defendant would not be attending court as he has "moved" to England.
She said the accused claimed there was a "threat on his life" but police had no record of that on their system.
An arrest warrant was issued at the court.