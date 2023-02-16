Man facing four charges in relation to Ballymena ‘stolen ring’ probe
A 22-year-old man is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 9, charged with four offences, including handling stolen goods and theft.
By Terry Ferry
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:50pm
The charges relate to a report of a man attempting to sell a reportedly stolen ring on Wednesday (February 15) in the Church Street area of Ballymena.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.