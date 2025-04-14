Man facing indecent image charges is to have case sent to Crown Court
A man facing charges including making and possessing an indecent photograph of a child is set to have his case sent to the Crown Court.
Colin Doak (37), of Grangefield in Grange near Toomebridge, is charged in relation to October 15 – November 26 in 2022; December 13 in 2022; and between January 23-25 in 2023.
At Ballymena Magistrates' Court the case was adjourned to May 1 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the higher court.