Man facing non-fatal strangulation charges after Banbridge incident

Police investigating an assault in the Newry Street area of Banbridge on Monday, July 10, have charged a 36-year-old man to court
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:14 BST

He is charged with two counts of non-fatal strangulation, four counts of assault on police, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man is due before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 12.

"As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.

Police investigating an assault in the Newry Street area of Banbridge on Monday, July 10 have charged a 36-year-old man to court. Picture: Pacemaker.Police investigating an assault in the Newry Street area of Banbridge on Monday, July 10 have charged a 36-year-old man to court. Picture: Pacemaker.
Non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation became a specific criminal offence in Northern Ireland on June 26 under the Justice Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims Act NI 2022 and upon conviction is punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

This arrest takes the total of arrests made since the new legislation went live to 22.