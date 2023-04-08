A man failed to provide a specimen after police received reports of a possible drink driver in a BMW exiting the area of the Kitchen Bar at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and colliding with a boulder.

Gavin Moore (38), of Gortin Way, Ballymena, pleaded guilty to the failing to provide offence when he appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court.

A prosecutor said at 10.30pm on December 11 last year, police had gone to the defendant's home and discovered a damaged vehicle.

The court heard he answered the door, he "appeared to be intoxicated", and had to hold onto a door to stand upright. His speech was slurred.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

The defendant refused a preliminary breath test and when arrested and taken to Antrim PSNI Station he failed to provide a sample.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been out for a meal with his partner and a short distance from home he had gone to the Kitchen Bar.

He had intended to stay for one drink but had "more to drink than he should have".

The solicitor said the defendant should have got a taxi home.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "We will never know what was in his system because he wouldn't co-operate".