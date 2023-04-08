Gavin Moore (38), of Gortin Way, Ballymena, pleaded guilty to the failing to provide offence when he appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court.
A prosecutor said at 10.30pm on December 11 last year, police had gone to the defendant's home and discovered a damaged vehicle.
The court heard he answered the door, he "appeared to be intoxicated", and had to hold onto a door to stand upright. His speech was slurred.
The defendant refused a preliminary breath test and when arrested and taken to Antrim PSNI Station he failed to provide a sample.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had been out for a meal with his partner and a short distance from home he had gone to the Kitchen Bar.
He had intended to stay for one drink but had "more to drink than he should have".
The solicitor said the defendant should have got a taxi home.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "We will never know what was in his system because he wouldn't co-operate".
The defendant was banned from driving for 18 months. He will have to be re-tested to get back on the road and was also fined £300.