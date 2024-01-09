A prosecutor said after speaking to the defendant, police "escorted" the tractor off the motorway.

A man caught driving a tractor on a motorway in County Antrim has been fined £100.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ross Cunningham (26), of Fern Heights in Newry, came to police attention whilst at the wheel of a Massey Ferguson tractor on the M22 motorway near Antrim town at 1.55pm on September 25, 2022, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told on Tuesday.

He was not present at court but pleaded guilty by post to a charge of driving a 'classified vehicle on a special road'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also failed to produce a driving licence to police within seven days and was fined £25 on that charge.