Man fined for driving tractor on motorway in County Antrim
Ross Cunningham (26), of Fern Heights in Newry, came to police attention whilst at the wheel of a Massey Ferguson tractor on the M22 motorway near Antrim town at 1.55pm on September 25, 2022, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told on Tuesday.
He was not present at court but pleaded guilty by post to a charge of driving a 'classified vehicle on a special road'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He also failed to produce a driving licence to police within seven days and was fined £25 on that charge.
A prosecutor said after speaking to the defendant, police "escorted" the tractor off the motorway.