Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Man fined for fisheries related offence on Lough Neagh

A Lough Neagh commercial fisherman was found guilty of a fisheries related offence and fined a total of £215 at Dungannon Magistrates Court today (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 21:29 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 21:33 BST

Eamon McElroy (48), of Kilmascally Road, Ardboe, Dungannon, was found guilty to one breach of the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended. The breach was possession of an unlicensed fishing engine.

On January 18, 2021, fisheries protection officers (FPOs) from DAERA Inland Fisheries were carrying out an early morning enforcement boat patrol to ensure the weekly close period to commercial fishing on Lough Neagh was being adhered to when they observed McElroy with a quantity of net and fish onboard his boat.

Due to the timing, it was suspected McElroy had been fishing during the weekly closure period for Lough Neagh and following enquiries by the FPOs, it was confirmed he was fishing without a commercial fishing licence.

Most Popular
Dungannon courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon courthouse. Credit: National World

The total fine of £215 included £200 for possession of an unlicensed fishing engine with an offender’s levy of £15.

Read More
Cash and suspected drugs seized in Dungannon area search