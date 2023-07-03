A Lough Neagh commercial fisherman was found guilty of a fisheries related offence and fined a total of £215 at Dungannon Magistrates Court today (Monday).

Eamon McElroy (48), of Kilmascally Road, Ardboe, Dungannon, was found guilty to one breach of the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended. The breach was possession of an unlicensed fishing engine.

On January 18, 2021, fisheries protection officers (FPOs) from DAERA Inland Fisheries were carrying out an early morning enforcement boat patrol to ensure the weekly close period to commercial fishing on Lough Neagh was being adhered to when they observed McElroy with a quantity of net and fish onboard his boat.

Due to the timing, it was suspected McElroy had been fishing during the weekly closure period for Lough Neagh and following enquiries by the FPOs, it was confirmed he was fishing without a commercial fishing licence.

Dungannon courthouse. Credit: National World