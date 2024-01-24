Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dorel Arun Moldovan (44), with an address listed as Queen Street in Ballymena, committed the offence in the Cargan area in County Antrim on May 26 last year.

The details of the using a motor vehicle in a 'dangerous condition' charge are that the defendant 'used a motor vehicle on a road when the number of passengers carried by it was such that the use of the motor vehicle involved a danger of injury to any person'.

He also pleaded guilty to absence of L plates on May 26. The defendant, who had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at court, also admitted making off without paying for £30 fuel on May 26 and making off without paying for £40 fuel on April 21 last year.

The court heard the defendant told police he was travelling with five other people in his car, saying there were "five other people in his family and he couldn't leave one person at home and he accepted that driving with six people in the car was a mistake," the prosecutor said.