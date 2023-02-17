A court heard a man urinated at Upper Cross Street in Larne town centre on a Saturday afternoon when, according to a prosecutor, the area "would have been busy with adults and children shopping and using it as a thoroughfare to Main Street".

Brian Horner (54), of Cairngorm Drive, Larne, was charged with 'indecent behaviour' in relation to around 4pm on Saturday July 23 of last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 16) that a female could see a "stream of liquid" as the defendant "looked over both shoulders".

The prosecutor said that the female was left feeling "alarmed and distressed".

Ballymena courthouse.

In the absence of the defendant at Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted him of the charge on the served evidence.

A defence lawyer said that the defendant was "well-known drinking around the streets" in Larne.

