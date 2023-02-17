Brian Horner (54), of Cairngorm Drive, Larne, was charged with 'indecent behaviour' in relation to around 4pm on Saturday July 23 of last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 16) that a female could see a "stream of liquid" as the defendant "looked over both shoulders".
The prosecutor said that the female was left feeling "alarmed and distressed".
In the absence of the defendant at Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted him of the charge on the served evidence.
A defence lawyer said that the defendant was "well-known drinking around the streets" in Larne.
A £200 fine was issued by the judge.