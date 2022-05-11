Man found hiding in attic in Antrim town

Maurice Ayres (27), with an address listed as Rathkyle in Antrim, had the offence detected on September 5 last year.

Antrim Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena, heard that at 9pm police were tasked to the Greystone area where a male said Ayres had “pulled an iron bar from his trousers” and threatened him.

Police found the defendant in an attic in Rathkyle where he was “trying to conceal himself”.

A prosecutor said the defendant told police he lifted a “pole” which was 18 inches long with a two inch diameter, from a friend’s house.

He said he was walking along the Greystone Road and when the other person shouted at him he pulled out the item and threatened the male.

A defence barrister alleged there had been “animosity between these parties” and Ayres had been assaulted and felt he was “under threat because the other individual would have known more sinister elements in the community so he took the iron bar because he knew the person was still in the vicinity”.

The lawyer said the defendant had the item “for his own protection”.

The defendant told the court: “Can I just say it wasn’t an iron bar, it was a stick, it was a bit of wood”.

A prosecutor said it was referred to as an “iron bar” in statements.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was “still a weapon”.