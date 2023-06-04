Register
Man found in Lisburn garden with cannabis and flick blade

A Belfast man has been ordered to complete 200 hours of community service after admitting possession of Class D drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and resisting police.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 4th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST

Joseph Gamble, 40, of no fixed abode in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court to face the charges.

The court heard that on October 23, 2022 police attended an address at Barley Hill in Lisburn and located the defendant in the garden. During a search they found cannabis and a flick blade on the defendant.

The court also heard the defendant had a previous conviction for disorderly behaviour.

Lisburn District Judge imposes a 200 hour community service order. Pic by GoogleLisburn District Judge imposes a 200 hour community service order. Pic by Google
Lisburn District Judge imposes a 200 hour community service order. Pic by Google

Defence said the defendant felt he had been treated in a heavy-handed fashion but he had now had “time to reflect”.

Defence continued: “He has had a very difficult time of it. He is clearly someone who has struggled in the past.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a community service order for 200 hours. She told the defendant: “I don’t want to see you back here again.”