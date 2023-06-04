Joseph Gamble, 40, of no fixed abode in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court to face the charges.
The court heard that on October 23, 2022 police attended an address at Barley Hill in Lisburn and located the defendant in the garden. During a search they found cannabis and a flick blade on the defendant.
The court also heard the defendant had a previous conviction for disorderly behaviour.
Defence said the defendant felt he had been treated in a heavy-handed fashion but he had now had “time to reflect”.
Defence continued: “He has had a very difficult time of it. He is clearly someone who has struggled in the past.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a community service order for 200 hours. She told the defendant: “I don’t want to see you back here again.”