A court has heard how a man, who was found unconscious in Portadown, spat at police and an ambulance worker who tried to help him.

Piotr Wiktor, aged 29, whose address was given as Tavanagh Gardens, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison last Friday having been convicted of attempting to assault police and assaulting an ambulance worker.

A prosecutor revealed that on Wednesday May 11 last year at approximately 7.20pm, police were on foot patrol in the Bridge Street area of Portadown. While walking on the River Bann tow path they came across the defendant who was laying unconscious close to the water’s edge.

"The defendant had shallow breathing. There were concerns regarding his wellbeing and an ambulance was tasked whilst police attempted to administer first aid. The defendant came around and identified himself to police with his first name only and did not cooperate at all. It was clear to police he was under the influence of some kind of substance. His eyelids were drooping and his speech was slurred.

"When the defendant came around more he became aggressive towards police and handcuffs were place on him. For his own safety he was taken away from the water’s edge to await paramedics,” said a prosecutor, who revealed that the defendant then spat at one of the officers narrowly missing his arm.

When he was being assessed by paramedics the defendant was spotted spitting at the paramedic.

Wiktor’s solicitor said his client is originally from Poland and has been in this country since 2008.

“He is now effectively homeless. There are similarities with his recent arrest under warrant. I think police found him in the Garvaghy Road area after reports of a man laying unconscious in the road.

"This was a nasty incident particularly as police were there to provide him with assistance given his state. He has asked me to apologise to the court for his behaviour. He is effectively a homeless man,” said the solicitor.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Assaulting members of the emergency services is a serious offence especially those within the medical profession because they are always there to help us. To assault them is considered to be a serious aggravating feature.”