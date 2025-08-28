Man from Kells area is charged with 'attempted sexual communication with child' in 'decoy' incident

A man from the Kells area has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged ‘decoy’ case.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Mawhinney (33), of Steeple Road, is accused of attempting to have a 'sexual communication with a child' on June 30 this year.

The decoy was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, according to the charge sheet before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said it is a "decoy" case and asked for the case to be adjourned to October 9.

A defence barrister said the defendant's job as a storeman ended as a result of this charge.

The defendant was released on continuing bail.