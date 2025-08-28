Man from Kells area is charged with 'attempted sexual communication with child' in 'decoy' incident
A man from the Kells area has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged ‘decoy’ case.
Mark Mawhinney (33), of Steeple Road, is accused of attempting to have a 'sexual communication with a child' on June 30 this year.
The decoy was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, according to the charge sheet before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A prosecutor said it is a "decoy" case and asked for the case to be adjourned to October 9.
A defence barrister said the defendant's job as a storeman ended as a result of this charge.
The defendant was released on continuing bail.