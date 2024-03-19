Man from Portrush area given Football Banning Order for having flares at Coleraine FC match
20-year-old Finlay Hedges was handed the Order at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on March 15.
Hedges was been banned after he was identified as being in possession of flares inside Coleraine Football Club grounds during a match with Ballymena United on August 4, 2023.
PSNI Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We welcome this banning order and hope that it is a warning to those who are intent on causing trouble before, during or after matches, that they will be dealt with robustly. Football related offending causes direct harm to law abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds.
“This individual will be unable to attend any domestic matches for three years...reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and we will actively seek banning orders for anyone brought before the courts."