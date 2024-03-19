Watch more of our videos on Shots!

20-year-old Finlay Hedges was handed the Order at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on March 15.

Hedges was been banned after he was identified as being in possession of flares inside Coleraine Football Club grounds during a match with Ballymena United on August 4, 2023.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We welcome this banning order and hope that it is a warning to those who are intent on causing trouble before, during or after matches, that they will be dealt with robustly. Football related offending causes direct harm to law abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds.

A 20-year-old man was handed a Football Banning Order at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, 15th March.