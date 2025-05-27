Man gave police a fake name and then ran off in a panic when stopped at vehicle checkpoint, Lisburn court hears

A man who ‘panicked’ and gave the police a false name has been fined and banned from the roads.

Robert Vincent Murray, 57, whose address was given as Cairn Gardens in Crumlin, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with obstructing police, using a motor vehicle with no insurance, and having no driving licence.

The court heard that on December 17, 2022 at 5.30pm, police were carrying out a checkpoint on the Summerhill Road in Dunmurry.

Checks showed that the vehicle being driven by the defendant had no insurance,

The defendant offered to drive to a property to get the documentation. However, after giving the police a false name, he then jumped out of the vehicle and ran off down an alleyway.

A defence lawyer told the court: “The defendant hasn’t held a licence since his last period of disqualification in 2017. He had borrowed a friend’s car and knew he was taking a chance. He panicked when he was stopped and gave a false name.

"He has no intention of driving again.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge John Rea told the defendant: “You were caught out on this occasion. You come before the court with a significant relevant record.”

On the offence of driving with no insurance, Mr Rea imposed a fine of £250, an offender’s levy of £15, and disqualified the defendant from driving for three years.

On the charge of having no driving licence, he imposed a fine of £200, and disqualified the defendant from driving for three years.

On the charge of obstructing the police, Mr Rea imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.