Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was given a jail term at a court in Co Antrim for assisting unlawful immigration into the UK.

Fadi Abdel Qasem Hasan Yacoub (33), with an address listed as a Dublin hotel, admitted charges of assisting unlawful immigration at Belfast International Airport and entering the UK by deception in relation to May 15 this year, and was given a two month jail sentence.

The defendant, who had the assistance of an Arabic interpreter at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said the defendant was spoken to at the airport by immigration officers. The prosecutor said the defendant produced an "international protection of asylum claim card for Ireland".

Belfast International Airport. Photo by Google

Home Office records showed he had been granted entry to the UK in March this year and then had claimed asylum in Ireland in March.

On May 15 he had met nine Jordanian nationals who had flown from Luton Airport to Belfast and a hotel booking had been made for two family rooms in a hotel in Dublin in the name of the defendant, the prosecutor added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer said the defendant will be returned back to Dublin when released from prison.

The lawyer said the defendant had entered the UK in March under an Electronic Travel Authorisation from Jordan but one of the conditions was that a flight is booked to go home and the defendant accepted that was not in place.