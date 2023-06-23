A prisoner who is currently serving a sentence in Magilligan Prison in Londonderry has been handed a three-month prison sentence after admitting he assaulted a prison officer.

The court heard that Gareth Robert McClurg, 30, was in Maghaberry Prison at the time of the incident on May 20, 2021.

The court further heard that on the day in question a prison officer whilst on duty asked the defendant to sign a form. The defendant lost his temper and had to be restrained by a number of prison officers.

During the incident a prison officer sustained bruises to his left thigh, and his right hand. He was also said to have suffered back pain as a result.

Lisburn Court sentences man to three months in prison after he admits assaulting a prison officer. Pic by Google

Defence stated that the defendant was due to be released from prison in December.

Defence continued: "He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and I would ask Your Honour not to interfere with his release date.”