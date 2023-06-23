Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Man given jail term after assaulting a prison officer in Maghaberry

A prisoner who is currently serving a sentence in Magilligan Prison in Londonderry has been handed a three-month prison sentence after admitting he assaulted a prison officer.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:48 BST

The court heard that Gareth Robert McClurg, 30, was in Maghaberry Prison at the time of the incident on May 20, 2021.

The court further heard that on the day in question a prison officer whilst on duty asked the defendant to sign a form. The defendant lost his temper and had to be restrained by a number of prison officers.

During the incident a prison officer sustained bruises to his left thigh, and his right hand. He was also said to have suffered back pain as a result.

Most Popular
Lisburn Court sentences man to three months in prison after he admits assaulting a prison officer. Pic by GoogleLisburn Court sentences man to three months in prison after he admits assaulting a prison officer. Pic by Google
Lisburn Court sentences man to three months in prison after he admits assaulting a prison officer. Pic by Google

Defence stated that the defendant was due to be released from prison in December.

Defence continued: "He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and I would ask Your Honour not to interfere with his release date.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of three months.

Read More
A grandstand at Down Royal racecourse is signed off some four years after applic...