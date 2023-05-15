A Romanian man has been given eight months in jail after arriving in Northern Ireland illegally and breaching a Deportation Order.

Ciprian Coman, aged 29, with an address in Canal Bank Street, Ballyconnell, Republic of Ireland, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday accused of illegal entry into the UK.

The charges relate to May 6 this year when Coman, who is not a British citizen, is accused of entering the UK illegally in breach of a Deportation Order.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Whatever I do with him today he will be retained to be sent to that facility in Kent from where he will be deported back to Romania.”

A prosecutor said there is a Deportation Order in place.

District Judge Bernie Kelly pointed out this was his third time “doing this”.

His lawyer said his client was deported in November last year and he then returned to the Republic of Ireland.

“He was brought there to work in a car wash and at that time he was sleeping in a container. He then made his way across the border and had been sleeping rough,” said the lawyer, adding the defendant came to police attention after a report of concern from a member of the public. “He also has issues with depression and alcoholism.”

Coman was given a five months jail term with a £25 offender’s levy.