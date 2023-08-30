A man who set fire to the home of Polish nationals in Randalstown has been jailed for eight months.

Christopher McGregor (23), with an address listed as Altmore Close in Antrim town, admitted a charge of arson in relation to the property at The Parade area of Randalstown on October 26 last year. He also pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police were contacted by Fire Service after 6am on October 26 about their attendance at a house fire. It was arson and fires had been set on the floor of a utility room. The Fire Service put out a fire on a sofa. Fragments of glass were located near a rear door.

The prosecutor told the court: "Polish nationals lived in the house and there was graffiti observed on the walls."

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

At the time of the incident last year, police, in a press release, had said the residents of the property in The Parade were not at home at the time of the fire.

District Judge Amanda Brady asked if the case was aggravated by racial hostility but a prosecutor said she was unsure if the case had been "marked as such".

The prosecutor said police then attended a nearby address in relation to an "ongoing domestic incident" and saw a "trail of food" leading into the house and an uninstalled fridge. The defendant was present and he was arrested.

The prosecutor said CCTV showed McGregor "at various times throughout the night taking a washing machine, cooker and fridge' from the property where the arson had taken place. Spray paint canisters were found and McGregor's DNA was on broken glass.

The prosecutor said: "There were a number of references to Polish nationals living in the address. Graffiti on the walls."

The defendant claimed to police he had caused damage "in retaliation" for damage caused to his deceased grandfather's camper van. Also on October 26 the defendant caused criminal damage to his partner's phone.

A defence barrister said the defendant's grandfather had passed away a short time before the incident.

The lawyer said McGregor struggled with drugs and alcohol and had "acted completely irrationally". The barrister said there had been "two very, very, small seats of fire".