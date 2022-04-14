Man grabbed motorist by the shirt and tried to pull him out of car

Sean Trainor (31), of Glenelly Villas, admitted a charge of common assault arising out of the incident at St Patrick’s Street in the town on November 13 last.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop also ordered Trainor to pay a £15 offender levy and gave him 20 weeks to pay the penalties.

Prosecuting counsel said at 4.55pm the injured party and another male were sitting in a parked car with the window down when the defendant approached shouting.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courhouse in Derry / Londonderry.

The lawyer said the defendant tried to open the door and a scuffle took place before the defendant backed off.

A defence solicitor said there has been nothing further between the parties.

He stressed Trainor has no history of violence and this had been an unfortunate situation which had emerged on this occasion.

He explained there had been tensions between the parties and “allegations and counter allegations”.

The solicitor said thankfully there has been nothing more between the parties since November.

He said the while the defendant had put his hands on the injured party there was “no strike.”

He pleaded with the court to give Trainor credit for entering a plea to the matter and deal with it leniently.