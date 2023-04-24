Man grabbed partner by hair and banged her head on the floor, court told

Shane Kevin Mullarkey (34), of Killeen Orlits, Coalisland, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service.
Mullarkey admitted two charges of common assault with domestic violence on July 30 and September 18 last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant that the custody threshold had been passed.
He said what aggravated the matter was that the assault had been witnessed by two young children, aged three and one, and this could leave a lasting impression on them.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court heard the assaults occurred in a hotel room in July 30, and the second at the victim's parents’ home when Mullarkey "squared up" to the injured party putting her in fear of violence.
Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the relationship was now over and the defendant was in a new relationship.