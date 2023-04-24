Register
Man grabbed partner by hair and banged her head on the floor, court told

A man who grabbed his former partner by the hair and banged her head on the floor, was placed on Probation for 18 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Shane Kevin Mullarkey (34), of Killeen Orlits, Coalisland, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service.

Mullarkey admitted two charges of common assault with domestic violence on July 30 and September 18 last year.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant that the custody threshold had been passed.

Dungannon Courthouse.
He said what aggravated the matter was that the assault had been witnessed by two young children, aged three and one, and this could leave a lasting impression on them.

The court heard the assaults occurred in a hotel room in July 30, and the second at the victim's parents’ home when Mullarkey "squared up" to the injured party putting her in fear of violence.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the relationship was now over and the defendant was in a new relationship.