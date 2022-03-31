Man ‘grabbed wife by arm and threw her under bed’

Patrick Joseph McTeague from Moneyneany Lane, Draperstown, was also ordered to comply to a two-year restraining order prohibiting him from harassing or intimidating the injured party.

He admitted two counts of common assault and one of causing criminal damage to a police car in July last.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said on July 25 last police recieved a call that at approximately 6.50pm to attend an address at Ballymacombs Road, Bellaghy, from a distressed female.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry.

Counsel said she alleged the defendant had grabbed her by the arm and threw her under the bed. She said police noticed a small bruise to the left arm and a rip to her T-shirt.

In relation to the incident on July 15, the lawyer said the injured party reported being grabbed by the defendant and bruising was caused to her left chest area.

Counsel said on July 25 McTeague was arrested and became aggressive towards police and spat in the rear of the police vehicle.

During interview he said he had drank Special Brew and taken diabetes tablets and could not remember the incidents.