Man had cannabis to 'calm himself whilst 'fleeing Larne' following death of friend at bonfire

A man caught with cannabis had it to "calm down" whilst 'fleeing' Larne, a defence lawyer has told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 21st May 2023, 19:25 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 19:25 BST

Daniel Crawford (32), now living in England, pleaded guilty to possessing the Class B drug.

The court heard that police had attended Larne Harbour on September 13 last year when the detection was made.

The defendant was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 18).

Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

His defence lawyer said the defendant had "fled Northern Ireland". He added that "following the death of one of his close friends" at a Larne bonfire, the defendant "spoke out" and "received threats and he has left for a better life to escape the anti-social behaviour".

The solicitor said the cannabis detection was made when the defendant was "fleeing" and he had cannabis to "calm himself down" but since leaving Northern Ireland hadn't used cannabis.

Crawford was fined £100.