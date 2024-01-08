Man had 'crossbow bolt heads' at car park
Johnathan Somers (24), of Old Bleach Villas in Randalstown, was also in possession of Pregabalin on the same day - December 3, 2022.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that around 2.30am police saw a vehicle with two people inside.
Eighty-seven Pregabalin tablets were found and each occupant said they each owned half, the prosecutor said. Two "crossbow bolt heads" were found on the defendant, the court added.
The court heard a co-accused received a suspended sentence at a previous court.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Somers that had it not been for his very limited record he would have been jailed.
Handing down a five months prison term, suspended for two years, the judge said it was Somers' "last chance" to avoid prison.