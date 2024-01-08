Register
Man had 'crossbow bolt heads' at car park

A man who was in possession of 'crossbow bolt heads' without 'good reason or lawful authority' at Ballygrooby Park & Ride near Randalstown, has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:35 GMT
Johnathan Somers (24), of Old Bleach Villas in Randalstown, was also in possession of Pregabalin on the same day - December 3, 2022.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that around 2.30am police saw a vehicle with two people inside.

Eighty-seven Pregabalin tablets were found and each occupant said they each owned half, the prosecutor said. Two "crossbow bolt heads" were found on the defendant, the court added.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The court heard a co-accused received a suspended sentence at a previous court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Somers that had it not been for his very limited record he would have been jailed.

Handing down a five months prison term, suspended for two years, the judge said it was Somers' "last chance" to avoid prison.