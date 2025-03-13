A police investigation is underway after a man escaped injury following an arson attack at a house in Lisburn.

Police received a report around 2.50pm, on Tuesday (March 11) that the rear wall of a house in the Huguenot Drive area had been set alight.

In a statement issued on Thursday (March 13), Detective Inspector Bell added: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

"Thankfully, a man who was inside the property at the time of the fire, was uninjured. Scorch damage was caused to the rear of the property.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Image: NIFRS

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 981 11/03/25.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Huguenot Drive area, to get in touch.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.