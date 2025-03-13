Man has lucky escape after rear wall of house set alight in Lisburn arson attack

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Mar 2025, 09:52 BST
A police investigation is underway after a man escaped injury following an arson attack at a house in Lisburn.

Police received a report around 2.50pm, on Tuesday (March 11) that the rear wall of a house in the Huguenot Drive area had been set alight.

Most Popular

In a statement issued on Thursday (March 13), Detective Inspector Bell added: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thankfully, a man who was inside the property at the time of the fire, was uninjured. Scorch damage was caused to the rear of the property.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Image: NIFRSplaceholder image
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Image: NIFRS

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 981 11/03/25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Huguenot Drive area, to get in touch.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice