A man headbutted his son at Main Street in Larne and the incident was captured on CCTV.

William Stephen Boyd (54), of Kilwaughter Mews, Kilwaughter, who had a previous record, admitted a charge of assault relating to the afternoon of August 28 this year.

A prosecutor said the defendant's son was about to enter Tesco Express when his dad approached and said: "Is there anything you want to say to me?" and then headbutted him on the forehead, "causing redness".

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court his client wished to apologise.

The court heard Boyd's son is aged 23.

A defence lawyer claimed that "certain body language" from the son had not been shown on the CCTV.

District Judge Nigel Broderick viewed footage of the incident and said it it was a "quite nasty pre-mediated headbutt into his son's face".