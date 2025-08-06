The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A 26-year-old man headbutted his stepfather and pushed his mother against a door causing a lump to her head, in what a judge said was a "disgraceful" incident.

Michael Campbell, of Ahoghill Road in Randalstown was sentenced after pleading guilty to the two assaults which happened on Saturday May 11 this year.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, there has been a reconciliation in the case; the defendant was "deeply ashamed"; and had displayed remorse.

He said the defendant had "not touched" alcohol since the incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "disgraceful" incident and the defendant should be going to jail but he took into account his clear record, guilty plea and expression of remorse and ordered him to do 100 hours of Community Service and put him on Probation for a year.

If he does not comply it will be replaced with a five month prison term, the judge said.